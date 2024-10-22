U.S. declines to comment on death of FETÖ leader

The U.S. State Department declined to comment Monday on the death of Fetullah Gülen, the ringleader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

"I wouldn't comment on matters involving private individuals living in the United States. So I've seen those reports but don't have anything to offer," said deputy spokesman Vedant Patel in response to a question from an Anadolu reporter.

Earlier, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby responded "nothing at this time" when asked about Gülen's death.

Gülen, who was 83, died at St. Luke's Hospital in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

Anadolu captured images of room 251 where Gülen stayed shortly before his death.

The room was recently vacated and cleaned, the footage showed. Hospital staff said that until recently, visitors had come to check on his treatment.

His body was reportedly taken to the hospital morgue, which is off limits to the public.

Turkish intelligence confirmed the death of Gülen, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday.

Gülen had been living in Pennsylvania. Turkish leaders had long sought his extradition, but U.S. judicial officials had turned down this request.

He orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.