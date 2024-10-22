BRAZILS LULA IN GOOD HEALTH AFTER HEAD INJURY: MINISTER

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reportedly recovered following a head injury sustained two days ago.

Lula, 78, shared a picture of himself in a meeting with Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha and Foreign Policy Advisor Celso Amorim through his X account on Monday.

"We talked about the national and international political agenda for the coming days," wrote Lula.

Padilha said that Lula was in good health, and at no time he had "lost consciousness or was disoriented". Lula's medical team has conducted all follow-up examinations.

Lula canceled his trip to Russia for a BRICS summit after the injury from an accident reportedly at home.

"I want to convey a message of reassurance that the trip was canceled by medical advice to maintain him in observation and to avoid a long journey, which would have involved working in a different time zone," the minister added.

On Oct. 19, Lula reportedly fell in one of the bathrooms of Palacio da Alvorada, the official residence of the president, where he suffered a head injury. Lula had a blunt injury to the neck, which required stitches, according to local media.

Lula was admitted to the Sirio-Libanes Hospital, where he received five stitches. Although his condition was deemed not serious, cardiologist Roberto Kalil Filho advised him to avoid long trips, prompting the Brazilian leader to cancel his trip to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

The Brazilian president will participate in the BRICS summit via videoconference. Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will head the official delegation.