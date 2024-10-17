Los Angeles archdiocese reaches $880 million settlement with abuse survivors

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to an $880 million settlement with more than 1,300 survivors of childhood sexual abuse, making it the largest settlement reached with a Catholic archdiocese in US history.

The agreement addresses allegations that clergy and other church personnel engaged in sexual misconduct with minors, a crisis that has haunted the church for decades.

The development follows the passage of California's Assembly Bill 218 , which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for historical abuse claims, allowing survivors to file cases that might otherwise have been dismissed due to timing.

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez expressed deep remorse in a written statement, saying, "I am truly sorry for each of these incidents, from the depths of my heart."

This latest settlement, combined with a previous $660 million payout in 2007, brings the Archdiocese of Los Angeles's total compensation for sexual abuse claims to approximately $1.5 billion over the past 20 years. The monumental payouts underscore the scale of the abuse crisis in one of the nation's largest Catholic communities.



