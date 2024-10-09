More than a dozen U.S. states sue TikTok, alleging it harms children and fosters addiction

Over a dozen U.S. states filed a lawsuit against TikTok on Tuesday, alleging that the platform is deliberately designed to be addictive for minors.

The lawsuits were submitted independently in 13 states and the District of Columbia, claiming that TikTok has breached consumer protection laws and exacerbated a mental health crisis among adolescents, as reported by NPR.

The bipartisan coalition of attorneys general seeks to force TikTok to alter features they view as manipulative and harmful to young users. Additionally, the lawsuits seek financial penalties against the company.

According to California's Democratic attorney general, Rob Bonta, TikTok was aware of the potential harms to children.

He asserted that the company prioritized addiction, increased usage, and greater profits over the mental and physical well-being of young people.

With 170 million monthly users in the U.S., TikTok faces increasing challenges, particularly as it strives to avoid an all-out ban set to take effect in January unless it cuts ties with its parent company, ByteDance, based in China.