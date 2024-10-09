FBI arrests Afghan man on charges of plotting Election Day attack in US

The FBI arrested an Afghan man living in Oklahoma City who was allegedly planning to conduct a terrorist attack in the U.S. on Election Day on behalf of Daesh/ISIS, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, allegedly plotted to target large crowds during the presidential election on Nov. 5 with firearms and ammunition, according to the criminal complaint.

Tawhedi allegedly took steps to advance his plans, including liquidating his family's assets, resettling members of his family overseas and acquiring two AK-47 rifles, said the Justice Department in a press release.

"Terrorism is still the FBI's number one priority, and we will use every resource to protect the American people," said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The FBI, in coordination with the Oklahoma City Police Department, arrested Tawhedi on Monday after he purchased, received and took possession of two AK-47 assault rifles, 10 magazines and 500 rounds of ammunition.

He has been charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to Daesh/SIS, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, as well as receiving a firearm to commit a federal crime of terrorism, which could result in an additional 15 years in prison.