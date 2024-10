Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally at the site of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, accompanied by billionaire Elon Musk.

During the event, Trump introduced Musk as the "man who saved free speech" and a "rocket maker." Musk appeared on stage wearing a black "Make America Great Again" hat and a "Conquer Mars" t-shirt.

His lively antics quickly went viral on social media, with users dubbing him "the best jumper of all time" as he joyfully waved to the crowd.