JD Vance urges support for Trump at Butler rally, reflects on assassination attempt

Republican vice president nominee JD Vance went Saturday to the site of an assassination attempt against Donald Trump and urged the community to support the former president's presidential campaign.

Speaking before Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Vance reflected on the July 13 assassination attempt, where the former president was injured in his right ear.

"We are so proud to stand here in Butler County, Pennsylvania, ready to take back the White House, ready to take back this country," Vance told supporters.

He said that "84 days ago, on this very field, an assassin tried to fill our hearts with terror. But we're here to say we can't be intimidated. We cannot be stopped. We will be denied. We will make America great again," he said.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the lone 20-year-old gunman, opened fire on Trump during his rally in July.

That was before the Secret Service thwarted a second apparent assassination attempt on the Republican presidential nominee in September as he played golf in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Agents spotted and fired shots at the suspect -- identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58 -- who was poking a rifle out of the bushes outside Trump's golf course.

Vance emphasized resilience and patriotism at the rally and criticized the media and political opponents for their rhetoric against Trump.

The senator from the state of Ohio also criticized Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris who said Trump was attacking the "foundations of our democracy,"

"And I think you all will join me in saying to Kamala Harris, how dare you talk about threats to democracy? Donald Trump took a bullet for democracy. What the hell have you done?" said Vance.

"The truth is that Kamala Harris and her allies -- they attack Donald Trump in order to silence us," he added.





