Biden, Harris survey Helene’s devastation in separate trips to affected states

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris headed to the southeastern US on Wednesday to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which has reportedly killed at least 177 people and caused massive destruction.

Biden's visit to North and South Carolina included an aerial tour over Asheville, North Carolina, one of the regions hardest hit by the storm, where more than 70 people have died due to flooding.

"We have to jump-start this recovery process," Biden said Tuesday ahead of his visit, estimating that the storm's damage could stretch into billions of dollars.

He also directed the Pentagon to send up to 1,000 active-duty troops to assist the North Carolina National Guard.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who accompanied Biden, described Helene as a storm of "historic strength," adding: "We have towns that have disappeared, literally."

Vice President Harris, meanwhile, traveled separately to Georgia, another key state impacted by Helene, and received a briefing from local officials in Augusta.

Helene devastated Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, causing widespread power outages and the destruction of homes. Hundreds of people are still missing.







