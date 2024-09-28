Harris, Trump are in tight race in Michigan and Wisconsin - poll

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump are in a tight race in the key states of Michigan and Wisconsin, according to an opinion poll by the New York Times and Siena College released on Saturday.

The NYT/Siena College poll found that Harris received 48% support among likely voters in Michigan with Trump garnering 47%, while in Wisconsin Harris holds 49% support to Trump's 47%.

The surveys were conducted by telephone between Sept. 21 to 26, where interviewers spoke with 688 likely voters in Michigan and 680 likely voters in Wisconsin.

The margin for sampling error among likely voters is about plus or minus four percentage points for each poll.

The polls also found that Harris had a lead of nine percentage points over Trump in Nebraska's Second Congressional District, whose lone electoral vote could be decisive in the Electoral College.







