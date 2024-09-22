Harris: Trump should accept proposal for an October debate

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said her Republican rival Donald Trump should accept the proposal for a new debate on CNN next month as the Nov. 5 Election Day nears.

Former President Trump on Saturday rejected doing another debate with his Democratic opponent after Harris' campaign said she had agreed to an Oct. 23 matchup on CNN, following their Sept. 10 debate on ABC.

"He should accept because I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people and to the voters to meet once more before Election Day," Harris told supporters at a fundraiser in New York City.

"We should have another debate," she added. "My opponent is looking for a reason to avoid."

Representatives for Trump's campaign could not be immediately reached for reaction to Harris' comments.

Speaking to supporters at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, Trump said: "The problem with another debate is that it's just too late. Voting has already started."

Harris on Sunday acknowledged that early voting had started in some U.S. states but noted that it is a close contest with more than a month to go.

"This race is as close as it could be. This is a margin of error race," she said.







