VICTIMS FAMILY SUES CANADIAN ACCUSED OF SELLING SUICIDE KITS

A Canadian accused of selling "suicide kits" that led to deaths in several countries now also faces a civil lawsuit from a bereaved family, according to court documents obtained Friday.

It is believed to be the first civil case launched against Kenneth Law, 59, who was arrested in May 2023 and later charged with 14 counts of murder in Canada related to his online scheme.

The parents of Jeshennia Bedoya Lopez, who died in September 2022, are seeking Can$2 million (US$1.5 million) from Law and several doctors.

In a statement of claim, they accuse Law of having operated "a store online which sold poison and chemicals, which were intended to cause death."

Seven doctors who treated her for depression in the two years prior to her death at age 18 were also accused of failing to properly diagnose her mental health problem and provide appropriate psychiatric care.

She was discharged from hospital, said the court documents, despite showing "clear signs and symptoms of mental health distress and suicidal ideation."

Police in Canada believe Law sent as many as 1,200 "suicide kits" to people in more than 40 countries between 2020 and his arrest last year -- specifically targeting vulnerable people online.

Canadian prosecutors allege the kits contained a food additive that can kill if misused.

Law, a former chef, has denied the charges.

Alerted by Interpol, several other countries, including Britain and Italy, have also launched investigations.

In Britain, at least 272 people purchased products from Law's websites and 88 of them died, police there have said.

On Friday, a New Zealand coroner linked a fifth death to the kits -- a 25-year-old who killed herself in an Auckland hotel in April 2022 after receiving an item ordered from an online business linked to Law.

