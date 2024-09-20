US defense chief expresses concern over Israel-Lebanon tensions in call with Israeli counterpart

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday to express "concern" over the current escalation of exchanges between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah.

Austin "strongly reemphasized the importance of reaching a diplomatic resolution that enables residents to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The phone call came after nine people were killed and at least 59 others were injured in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Southern Suburb region.

The strike came after handheld devices and pagers used by Lebanese group Hezbollah detonated Tuesday and Wednesday in Lebanon, killing at least 37 victims, including children. More than 3,000 were injured.

Austin also urged continued efforts to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza that would bring home all hostages held by Hamas and he reaffirmed the US' "unwavering, enduring, and ironclad" commitment to Israel's security, Ryder said.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel on Thursday of breaking "all conventions and laws" and vowed that "retribution will come."

Israel remains on high alert in anticipation of a response from Hezbollah.

Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's deadly war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 41,300 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.