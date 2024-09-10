Small plane crash in U.S. kills 4 people

At least four people lost their lives after a small plane crashed in the U.S. state of Vermont.

In a statement from the Vermont State Police, a small plane with four people on board took off from an airport in Connecticut and reached Vermont after a flight of two hours.

Later, the passengers set off to return to Connecticut, the statement said, adding that the police received no reports of the accident, but relatives of those on board reported that the plane had not returned.

In the statement, it was reported that the wreckage of the plane was found as a result of the search efforts and that the 4 passengers on board had died in the crash.

According to ABC News, an aviation teacher at a school in Connecticut and a student were among the people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the matter.