U.S. destroys Houthi drone in Yemen

U.S. Central Command announced it targeted and destroyed a Houthi drone and support vehicle in Yemen, citing the imminent threat posed by Iranian-backed Houthi forces to U.S. and coalition interests and international maritime security. The operation aimed to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Published September 07,2024
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday that it destroyed a Houthi drone and support vehicle in an area of Yemen under Houthi control.

The operation "in the past 24 hours" targeted Iranian-backed Houthi forces, whose capabilities were considered an "imminent threat" to the U.S. and coalition forces, as well as commercial vessels operating in the area, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the operation was conducted to secure international waters and maintain freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden -- regions where Houthi forces target cargo ships linked to Israel, in a show of support for the Gaza Strip.