Multiple injuries at high school shooting in U.S. state of Georgia: Sheriff

Law enforcement and first responders respond to Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on September 4, 2024, after a shooting was reported. (AFP)

Multiple injuries occurred at a high school shooting in the U.S. state of Georgia, the Barrow County sheriff said Wednesday.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.

Sheriff Jud Smith said at a news conference that an investigation into the shooting is "very, very fluid."

He did not release a specific number of the casualties.

"What you see behind us is an evil thing today," said Smith, who added it could take days to get answers.

"Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time," the office said in an earlier statement.

The FBI's Atlanta office said agents are on scene in Barrow County coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.

Multiple media outlets, meanwhile, reported that four people were killed and nearly 30 injured in the shooting.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed by Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, on the "tragic shooting" and his administration will continue coordinating with federal, state and local officials.





















