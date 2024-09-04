Ex-New York state official charged with spying for China

Linda Sun, a former senior aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and her husband Chris Hu have been indicted for allegedly acting as secret agents for the Chinese government, the US Department of Justice revealed Tuesday.

According to a statement by the department, Sun, who held a high-ranking position in New York State's Executive Chamber, is accused of using her role to help the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The charges against her include acting as an undisclosed agent, visa fraud and money laundering.

The indictment says that Sun blocked Taiwanese representatives from having access to the governor's office and influenced New York State governmental messaging to align with the priorities of the Chinese government.

Sun and Hu allegedly laundered millions of dollars, using the money to buy luxury cars and properties in New York and Hawaii. The statement said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are investigating the case.

In the statement, US Attorney Breon Peace emphasized the seriousness of the situation, saying that Sun's actions betrayed the people of New York.

Both Sun and Hu were arrested and arraigned in Brooklyn federal court. If found guilty, they could face significant prison time.









