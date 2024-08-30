Trump: 2024 election Is ‘choice between communism and freedom’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the 2024 presidential election, which will take place on Nov. 5, is "a choice between communism and freedom."

The Republican candidate made the remarks during an address in the battleground state of Michigan, where his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, has gained ground since formally becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

Trump claimed that Harris is a "Marxist" and accused her of being "radical" for promising "communist style" price controls and free, taxpayer-funded health care.

"This election is not a choice between Democrats and Republicans. It's a choice between communism and freedom. That's what it's about," he said.

He said he is in Michigan with "a simple message for the American auto worker and the American worker: Your long economic nightmare will very soon be over...Turn it around with your vote. We will defeat comrade Kamala Harris, and we will bring back the American dream -- bigger, better, stronger and just better."

He accused President Joe Biden and Harris of causing the " worst inflation in American history ."

"Workers like you and communities like this should be able to afford a nice house, a new car and a growing family on a single income, all while enjoying the highest standard of living on earth," he said.

"My vision is for a middle class that is, once again, the envy of the entire world," he added.

Noting Harris's promise to fight for "strong border security," Trump said: "Now she is saying 'we want to build a strong border.' Where has she been for three and a half years, as we took in 20 million people, many of them horrible criminals?"

"We're going to make America the production capital, manufacturing capital of the world, and it's going to happen very fast," Trump promised voters.