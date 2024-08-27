Harris takes 4-point lead over Trump after Democratic convention: Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a 4-point lead over Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after the conclusion of last week's Democratic National Convention, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The poll from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Mainstreet Research USA found Harris leading Trump 47% to 43% among American voters. The margin remains the same among likely voters with Harris leading Trump 49% to 45%.

Harris has strong backing among female voters with 53% of women respondents voicing their support compared to 45% among men. Harris also holds the edge among Black and Latino voters-with 73% and 51%, respectively, backing her.

Trump continues to dominate among white voters, 59% of whom lined up in support of him.

Harris became the Democratic nominee shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew from the race late last month amid mounting concerns over his mental acuity at the age of 81.

The overhaul of the Democratic ticket has sent shockwaves through the White House race as Harris has continued to gain ground that Biden had lost in recent months, particularly in vital battleground states.

"Since her elevation to the top of the ticket, Vice President Harris has effectively appealed to women voters, and the gender gap has become more pronounced," Luzmarina Garcia, assistant professor of political science at FAU, said in a statement.

"Harris has also reestablished the Democratic Party's advantage with minority voters," Garcia said.

Trump has also seen support among independent voters drop significantly since Harris became the Democratic nominee. Harris now wields the support of 48% of that critical group, compared to just 35% who back Trump.

"Trump is losing support from Independents compared to July, which could be a result of the Democratic Party convention and remains to be watched," FAU professor of political science Dukhong Kim said. "If this pattern persists, it will be difficult for Trump to maintain an advantage in the election."