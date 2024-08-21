U.S. Democratic Rep. Pascrell dies at 87

United States Representative Bill Pascrell speaks during the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means hearing in Longworth House Office Building at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell, who served in the House for nearly three decades, died Wednesday morning, his family announced.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning.

"As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved," his family said on X.

Pascrell, 87, had spent a 24-day hospitalization in July to be treated for "breathing assistance."

New Jersey lawmaker Pascrell, a former Paterson mayor, was first elected to Congress in 1996.

Pascrell is the second New Jersey Democrat to die while serving in the House this year, following Donald Payne, 65, who died in April after suffering a heart attack.