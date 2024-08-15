Venezuela braces for weekend protests as Maduro calls on state to use ‘an iron fist’

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has called for the state to use an "iron fist" after the country's opposition called for protests Saturday in more than 100 cities around the world following controversial July 28 elections in which Maduro was proclaimed president by the government-controlled electoral authority amid strong allegations of fraud.

"As head of state, head of government and president of Venezuela, I demand from all branches of government greater speed, greater efficiency and an iron fist against crime, against violence, against hate crimes, an iron fist and severe, accurate justice, to enforce constitutional principles," Maduro said Monday at a National Defense Council meeting.

Opposition leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez, who have gone into hiding, citing security reasons, are calling on the Venezuelan people to take to the streets on Aug. 17 to demand that the government recognize Gonzalez as the winner of the elections.

Although Maduro was proclaimed president with 52% of the vote against 43% for Gonzalez, the National Electoral Council has not yet published the details of the vote count, alleging a hack of the voting system.

The opposition has said that according to more than 80% of the vote tallies which it had access to, Maduro's rival in the disputed elections won with more than 67% of the vote.

Doubts over the transparency of the Venezuelan electoral process have generated strong protests across the country that have left 25 people dead, at least 192 injured and more than 2,000 arrested.

Maduro has blamed the opposition and has accused Gonzalez and Machado of encouraging a "coup d'état" and a "civil war" in the country.

"This is not the first time we have faced what we are facing today. There is an attempt to impose a coup d'état in Venezuela once again," said Maduro. "Where is Mr. Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia? Why did he flee? Why does he not show his face? Where is the greatest fascist, Mrs. Machado, who ordered to kill, who ordered to assassinate?" he added.

The United Nations denounced repression by the country's security forces following the election results, which have also been questioned by numerous countries and organizations around the world, including the US-based Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the elections.

International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said he is "actively monitoring" the situation after receiving reports of instances of violence.