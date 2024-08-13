Southern California jarred by 4.4 magnitude earthquake

The U.S. state of California experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake Monday, shaking homes throughout its southern region.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered in the Los Angeles area just outside of Pasadena. Officials said that tremors were felt throughout Southern California as far south as San Diego and as far east as Palm Springs, with residents feeling a "rolling sensation" from the quake and its aftershocks.

No immediate damage has been reported, but residents said that dishes came crashing down in their homes and car alarms were set off throughout the area because of the quake.

Los Angeles County officials experienced a waterline rupture, and emergency officials throughout the area are in the process of sending crews out to examine critical infrastructure and inspect buildings and facilities for structural damage.

This is the second earthquake in the Los Angeles area in the past week, with the other one being a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that hit north of Los Angeles County near Bakersfield, rocking communities from Santa Monica to Long Beach.

Compounding the region's woes, emergency crews are also battling a large wildfire in nearby San Bernardino County. Fire officials said that nearly 200 firefighters and 40 engines were battling the blaze.