10 passengers missed flight that crashed in Brazil, killing 61

In Brazil, 10 passengers missed a flight that later crashed, killing 57 passengers and four crew members.

Brazilian media said Adriano Assis, one of the passengers who arrived at the airport hours before the flight, went to a cafeteria to pass the time.

He realized he had missed his flight only after the departure time had passed.

"When I rushed to the gate, the staff informed me that the doors had closed an hour earlier. I argued with them, but later, when I heard about the crash, I felt strange emotions. I went back, hugged the official for doing their job well, and apologized."

Additionally, nine other passengers missed the flight because they confused the airline's name and flight number.

On Aug. 9, an ATR-72 aircraft from Voepass Airlines, flying from Cascavel to Guarulhos, crashed in a residential area in Vinhedo, north of São Paulo.

There were no survivors. The identification of the bodies is ongoing, complicated by a fire that erupted after the crash.







