Trump says he has no choice but to support electric vehicles due to backing of Elon Musk

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said over the weekend that he has "no choice but to support electric vehicles" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's backing of him in the coming Nov. 5 election.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump discussed the support he received from the American billionaire.

"I am for electric cars. I have to be because, you know, Elon endorsed me very strongly," Trump told the crowd. "So I have no choice."

Musk, who also owns SpaceX and X, previously mentioned that he donated to Trump's presidential campaign but indicated that his contributions were at a much lower level.

Trump had previously criticized US President Joe Biden's support for electric vehicles, describing it as a "transition to hell."