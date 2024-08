Venezuela says US 'at the forefront of coup attempt'

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Friday that the United States is "at the forefront of a coup attempt" against the South American country amid a dispute over presidential election results that sparked protests.

The U.S. on Thursday recognized President Nicolas Maduro's opponent and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of Venezuela's presidential election, rejecting Maduro's claim of victory.