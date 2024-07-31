White House says U.S. patience running out for Venezuelan election results

U.S. patience is running out on the release of elections in Venezuela, which gave President Nicolas Maduro another term and was met with protests from the opposition, the White House said Wednesday.

"I want to note that our patience and that of the international community is running out. It's running out on waiting for the Venezuelan electoral authorities to come clean and release the full detailed data on this election so that everyone can see the results," National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.

He said the U.S. joins other democracies around the world "in expressing serious concerns about these subversions of democratic norms."

Kirby said the U.S. has "serious concerns" regarding the reported arrests and violence against opposition leaders, adding: "We condemn political violence and oppression of any kind."

"We're watching, we're going to respond accordingly," he added.

After the Venezuelan electoral body signaled a resounding victory for Maduro with 51.2% of the vote, prolonging his rule for another six years office, the opposition and many in the international community denounced the results, alleging fraud.

Opposition leader Marina Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez said that they have 73% of the tally sheets, which they claimed prove that Gonzalez won with 70% of the vote.

The electoral and political struggle has resulted in thousands of Venezuelans taking to the streets and demanding an end to Maduro's rule.

The protests turned violent and have left 12 dead, two of them minors, as well as hundreds injured, with more than 700 arrested by authorities.