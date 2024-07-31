U.S. warns nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon due to Israel, Hezbollah tension

The U.S. urged its nationals Wednesday not to travel to Lebanon because of rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

The State Department raised its travel advisory to Lebanon to Level 4, which is "Do Not Travel."

U.S. nationals already in Lebanon should be aware of the risks of remaining and review their personal security plans, it said.

"If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate," it added.

Tension has escalated between Hezbollah and Israel following a missile attack Saturday on the town of Druze in Majdal Shams in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack, the Lebanese group has denied responsibility.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military struck southern Beirut in a targeted attack of a senior Hezbollah commander.