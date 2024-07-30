Paris Olympics opening ceremony was a ‘disgrace’, says former U.S. President Trump

Former U.S. President and U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday that the opening ceremony of the Olympics held in Paris was a "disgrace."

"I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics drew significant backlash for its depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's painting "The Last Supper" with a "drag queen" performance, which many view as disrespectful to religious beliefs.

Trump said that if he was involved in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and had influence over the organizers, he would ensure that there was no depiction of The Last Supper.

Meanwhile, The French Bishops' Conference said that the ceremony "included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity."