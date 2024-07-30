EU calls for transparency after Venezuela presidential election

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) celebrates after partial results were announced by the electoral council, in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 July 2024. (IHA Photo)

The EU has called for transparency and respect for human rights after Venezuela's presidential election in which the incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, was declared the winner but the opposition cried foul.

"The EU recognizes the opposition's commitment to the electoral process despite the unequal conditions. The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected," a statement by the office of foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

It said the election results cannot be considered representative until all official voting records are published and verified.

The bloc urged the Venezuelan National Electoral Council to ensure maximum transparency in tabulating results, including providing immediate access to voting records and publishing detailed election outcomes.

Expressing concern over alleged arrests and intimidation of opposition members and civil society, the EU called for the immediate release of all political prisoners.

Borrell's office also emphasized the need for calm, urging security forces to respect human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly.

"The EU will continue to devote all its political and diplomatic efforts to supporting dialogue and a peaceful and negotiated solution to the political crisis," the statement read.

Maduro was reelected for a record third term, securing 50.2% of the vote in the election on Sunday.

The polls remained peaceful but the results have triggered protests by opposition supporters in Caracas and other cities.

Opposition has denounced alleged fraud, claiming Edmundo Gonzalez won with 70% of the vote.