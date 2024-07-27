Biden administration announces $374 million in grants to improve U.S. airports

The Biden administration announced more than $374 million in grants to improve U.S. airports, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday.

The grants are for airfield, safety and other improvement projects at 299 airports in 46 states and American Samoa, it said in a statement.

Airports receiving the highest grants are Boston Logan International Airport in the state of Massachusetts with $15.5 million, followed by Driggs/Reed Memorial Airport in Idaho at $10.4 million and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky with $10 million.

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues to modernize our aviation infrastructure to make it safer, more resilient, and more efficient," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "The funding we're announcing today will allow hundreds of airports to make critical improvements that will benefit passengers for years to come."

The FAA said the Airport Improvement Program receives approximately $3.3 billion in funding each year.