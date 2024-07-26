Trump rejects FBI director’s claim, says ear injury was caused by bullet

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply responded to FBI Director Christopher Wray's recent comments about his injury, saying that he was struck by a bullet during the July 13 assassination attempt.

Trump's response came after Wray's testimony before Congress suggested there was uncertainty over whether Trump was hit by a bullet or shrapnel.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate for November elections, criticized Wray for his comments on the July 13 assassination attempt against him. He also criticized Wray's remarks regarding the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn't sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively 'uneventful' - Wrong!," Trump said.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was," he added.

Wray testified during a hearing at the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

"I think with respect to former president trump, there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that you know that hit his ear," he said.