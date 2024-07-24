FBI director details new insights into Trump assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed from stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. (IHA File Photo)

FBI Director Christopher Wray publicly laid out new details Wednesday about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots from his rooftop perch and used a drone hours before the shooting.

Wray told lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that Crooks flew the drone for 11 minutes about two hours before the July 13 rally began. He flew the aircraft, which was recovered in Crooks' car and is being analyzed by the FBI, about 200 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking when he was shot.

The bureau is also examining three explosive devices, two of which were recovered in Crooks' vehicle, and a third that was recovered from his residence, said Wray. He described the bombs as "relatively crude devices," but acknowledged that they were sophisticated enough to be detonated remotely.

Wray said Crooks had a transmitter with him, but said the FBI's review of the devices indicated that their receivers were not turned on.

"It looks like, because of the on/off position on the receivers, that if he had tried to detonate those devices from the roof, it would not have worked," he said.

Eight bullet cartridges were recovered from the roof where Crooks opened fire, according to Wray.

Asked if Crooks had any accomplices, Wray said the bureau has no information "at this time" to indicate anyone else was involved.

Outrage has mounted on Capitol Hill following the attempt on Trump's life with lawmakers demanding answers for the security lapses that led to the shooting.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday the formation of a bipartisan task force to investigate the attempted assassination.

The panel will attempt to determine what went wrong when a 20-year-old gunman, identified by authorities as Crooks, opened fire as Trump was holding a rally in the state of Pennsylvania, injuring the former president, killing a rallygoer and critically injuring two others.

The task force will also seek to ensure accountability for security lapses and seek to prevent future failures. It will ultimately make recommendations to federal agencies and recommend any needed legislation to carry out reforms.

The House is slated to vote this week on a resolution to formally establish the panel.