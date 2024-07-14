Attempted assassination of Donald Trump spotlights U.S. history of political violence

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally has plunged the U.S. into a "dark chapter of political violence," according to a CNN analysis published on Sunday.

As the U.S. grapples with deep-seated tensions, the attack brought to light again the violent past of the U.S. democracy.

Trump was shot in the right ear but is fine after a fatal shooting, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) later issuing a statement identifying Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspected shooter.

The Secret Service in a separate statement said the shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position from outside the venue. In addition to the shooter, one spectator is dead and two others were critically injured.

The incident occurred just days before Trump was to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

In a statement, Trump said a bullet had grazed his ear, causing significant bleeding. The gunman, positioned on a roof outside the rally perimeter, narrowly missed inflicting more serious harm.

HISTORIC ECHOES AND POLITICAL VIOLENCE



The sound of gunfire and the sight of a political leader falling to the ground revived painful memories of the U.S.' past political violence.

The attack also marked the end of a 43-year of relative safety for U.S. presidents and presidential candidates, harking back to the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963 and an attempt on Ronald Reagan's life in 1981.

Trump's targeting during a presidential campaign has drawn comparisons to the 1968 assassination of Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

However, political violence is not just a relic of the past. The 2011 shooting of Republican Gabrielle Giffords, the 2017 attack on a Republican congressional baseball practice, and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol are recent reminders of the nation's ongoing battle with political aggression.

IMPLICATIONS FOR UPCOMING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION



The attempted assassination adds an element of uncertainty to an already "unpredictable" election year.

Trump's image as a resilient fighter may be further entrenched among his supporters, potentially influencing the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the broader election campaign.

Calls for investigations into the security breach at the rally have already begun, with implications for future presidential and campaign events.

The political discourse surrounding the incident may prompt reflection on the intensity of political rhetoric and its potential consequences in a country where firearms are widely accessible.

Former Republican Gabrielle Giffords responded with a statement saying, "Political violence is terrifying. I know. I'm holding former President Trump, and all those affected by today's act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable-never."