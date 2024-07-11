U.S. to send critical munition to Israel in coming days, says White House envoy

The U.S. is planning to send new shipments of weapons, including critical munition, to Israel in the coming days, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held talks in Tel Aviv with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk during which they discussed ongoing discussions to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and security measures to prevent the smuggling of weapons into the Palestinian enclave, a ministry statement said.

McGurk told Gallant that critical munition will be delivered to Israel, of which some will be sent in the coming days, the statement said.

It, however, did not specify the quantity or type of the weapons that would be shipped to Israel.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, the U.S. has provided Israel with large quantities of weapons and munition.

Last month, Tel Aviv and Washington signed a deal to purchase 25 F-35 fighter jets worth $3 billion, according to a statement by the Israeli Defense Ministry at that time.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Over 38,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















