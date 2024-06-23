CALIFORNIAS SUMMER BEGINS WITH WILDFIRES, EVACUATIONS, SCORCHED SOIL

California's summer is off to a scorching start with a surge of wildfire activity sweeping across the US West Coast state this week. The blazes have stretched firefighting resources thin, forced evacuations, and scorched several homes, businesses, and bone-dry hillsides.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the perilous weather conditions-strong winds, low humidity, and high temperatures-have fueled flames from Los Angeles County to Colusa County north of Sacramento, the state capital.

More than 30 wildfires have ignited, including two of the state's largest this year, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The early surge in wildfires raises new concerns about what the rest of the year will bring, especially with the hottest months lying ahead.

"Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 to 105 degrees (Fahrenheit, or 37-40 Celsius) are expected," the National Weather Service warned in an advisory for much of Southern California's inland communities between Santa Barbara and San Diego counties.

The Weather Service predicted temperatures could reach 41C (107F) in the Sacramento Valley, 35C (95F) in San José, and 105C or higher in Bakersfield in the coming days, with a heat advisory issued across much of the state. Triple-digit heat, gusty winds, and the potential for thunderstorms in Southern California increase the risk of another fast-moving fire.

"There is a risk of heat-related illnesses and an increased threat of grassfires. Report any wildfires to authorities and avoid creating sparks," the National Weather Service's Oxnard office said Thursday on X.



















