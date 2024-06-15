'We should not lose sight of West Bank,' says U.S. senator

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders voiced concern about recent developments in the occupied West Bank, saying the Israeli premier is breaking international law in the Gaza Strip.

"While the world is understandably focused on the destruction unfolding in Gaza, we should not lose sight of what is happening in the West Bank-actions which are in violation of both American and international law," Sanders said in a statement.

Sanders added that more than 500 Palestinians, including 100 children, have been killed by Israeli security forces and illegal settlers in the West Bank.

"Israeli settlers, acting as vigilantes, have killed unarmed people and forced Palestinians off their land, burning homes and businesses. Israeli authorities do little to stop the violence and almost never seriously investigate these crimes," he added.

Stressing that the "extremist" Israeli government deepens the occupation and undermines the prospects for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, Sanders said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu oversees record settlement growth in the West Bank.

"Today, Netanyahu is beholden to figures even more extreme than he is," he said.

Sanders said the Netanyahu government is not only breaking international law in Gaza but also in the West Bank.

"Netanyahu should be facing serious consequences for these violations, not receiving an invitation to address a joint session of Congress," he said.

Sanders has already said that he would not attend "war criminal" Netanyahu's address July 24.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against Gaza after an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 545 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,200 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.