Governor DeSantis declares state of emergency in parts of Florida amid severe flooding

A person uses a kayak to float through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. (AFP Photo)

Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday in parts of the U.S. state of Florida due to flooding.

The emergency situation covers several counties including Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade and Sarasota.

"The rainfall and flooding has affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major

interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools and other critical infrastructure throughout these counties," said DeSantis in the declaration.

"Additional rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for South Florida for the next several days which will further exacerbate ongoing flood conditions over already impacted and vulnerable metropolitan areas," he said.

The National Weather Service in Miami said Wednesday evening that areal flood warnings were issued for portions of Broward, Miami-Dade, Collier and Hendry County and they are in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Many areas are inundated with water w/ stalled cars & more rainfall is on the way. Stay off the roadways if possible," said the agency.

Severe weather hit South Florida on Wednesday, resulting in a rare flash flood emergency. Over a foot of rain fell in some regions, leading to significant flooding.