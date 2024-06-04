5 shot at mass shooting outside Toronto school: Report

A shooting outside of a school in northwestern Toronto late Sunday night has left one man dead and four others injured, according to a local report.

Citing the Toronto police, CTV News reported that two suspects pulled up then exited their vehicle and began shooting at the group of men socializing outside of a Rexdale high school shortly before 11 pm local time.

Five men, aged between 40 and 60, were shot and transported to a nearby hospital.

A group of about 15 to 20 men reportedly finished playing soccer in the afternoon and were enjoying the fresh air outside the school, said the report.

While one of the victims succumbed to his life-threatening injuries shortly after arrival, one victim sustained "serious, life-altering" injuries, and the other three are being treated for gunshot wounds, according to Toronto police.

The motive of the incident remains unclear, as the police search for the two suspects is ongoing.