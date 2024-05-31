Trump found guilty of all 34 charges in New York hush money trial

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks to speak to the press after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday of all 34 charges related to his hush money trial by a New York jury, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony criminal charges.

The 12-member jury reached their verdict after two full days of deliberations, finding Trump guilty of covering up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her story from being published during the 2016 presidential election and itemizing it as a business expense.

Trump expressed his disdain with the verdict immediately after leaving the courtroom.

"MY CIVIL RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TOTALLY VIOLATED WITH THIS HIGHLY POLITICAL, UNCONSTITUTIONAL, AND ELECTION INTERFERING WITCH HUNT. OUR FAILING NATION IS BEING LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!" he posted on his Truth Social platform.

"Not only did this HIGHLY CONFLICTED, BIASED Judge, Juan Merchan, prevent me from presenting the fact that I did not take a Tax Deduction on the Legal Expense (which was marked, correctly, as a Legal Expense), the Judge also did not allow my lawyers to get Tax Records from the former attorney, whose name I am not allowed to mention due to the Unconstitutional Gag Order imposed upon me. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! WITCH HUNT!" he continued in his social media rant.

"The Jury Instructions given by HIGHLY CONFLICTED Judge, Juan Merchan, were UNFAIR, MISLEADING, INACCURATE, AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL. They were also VERY CONFUSING (Just what the Judge wanted!), BECAUSE THERE WAS NO CRIME!"

Now that he has been found guilty, Trump must now convince Americans that he deserves a second term in the White House. The 2024 presidential election will be held on Nov. 5.

Trump's sentencing is set for July 11.