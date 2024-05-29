Blinken urges Israel to ‘immediately investigate’ Rafah attack

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers his speech at a joint press conference with the president of Moldova at the presidential palace during his official visit to Chisinau, Moldova, 29 May 2024. (EPA Photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel should immediately investigate the Rafah incident that killed and injured around 300 people.

"The incident in Rafah was horrific. I don't think anyone who has seen the images cannot be deeply affected by them on a basic human level. We have been very clear with Israel on the imperative in this instance and in other instances to immediately investigate and determine exactly what happened and why it happened. If accountability is necessary, make sure there is accountability," said Blinken at a joint press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the capital Chisinau.

A May 26 Israeli strike on a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah killed and injured around 300 people, drawing vehement condemnation from around the world.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.