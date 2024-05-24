Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls faces $6 million fine

In the United States, a record fine was imposed on Thursday for voice imitation by artificial intelligence.

In the state of New Hampshire, a $6 million fine was issued to an individual who used artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden's voice to call voters before the primaries held in January.

Political consultant Steven Kramer was accused of using technology to create fake identities and deceive voters.

The Federal Communications Commission fined Kramer $6 million under the Caller ID Act, and also fined the company he used to make the calls, Lingo Telecom, $2 million.

Additionally, Kramer faceson 13 charges, including "pressuring voters," due to the automated calls mimicking Biden.