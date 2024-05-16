U.S. Capitol Police say they are probing discovery of cocaine inside their headquarters

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said Wednesday that they are investigating the discovery of a bag of cocaine inside their headquarters.

The USCP said in a statement that it "is investigating a roughly one-inch by one-inch zip lock bag with a small amount of a white powdery substance which field tested positive for cocaine."

It said the bag was found on the floor of a hallway inside USCP headquarters.

"The hallway is on the second floor in an area that has been a staging spot for furniture and supplies. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees. It is also near offices such as Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing," said the statement.

An officer found the small bag in the middle of the floor around noon, according to the statement.

"The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie," said the statement.

In July of last year, the Secret Service found cocaine at the White House and ended its investigation without identifying a suspect "due to a lack of physical evidence." The White House then said the location where the cocaine was discovered is a "heavily traveled area" through which many visitors transit.