150 dead, 112 missing as heavy rains, floods wreak havoc in southern Brazil

View of Roca Sales, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 15, 2024, after devastating floods ravaged the region. (AFP Photo)

Heavy rains and flooding in Brazil have caused 150 deaths and left 112 missing in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the state's civil defense agency said Thursday.

The agency reported 807 injuries with over 2 million people affected and 620,000 displaced due to the floods.

It also noted that 80,000 people have been rescued from the disaster area and search and rescue operations are underway.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, visiting the disaster area for the third time, will reportedly announce new aid packages.

The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved a three-year postponement of Rio Grande do Sul's debt to the Treasury.

On May 3, Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite declared the ongoing situation "extremely exceptional" and labeled it as "the most devastating event in the state's history."

The state declared a "disaster situation" for 180 days and made significant efforts to evacuate people.



















