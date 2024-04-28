U.S. Green Party presidential candidate Stein detained at pro-Palestinian rally

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, center, links arms with others while surrounding pro-Palestinian protesters as police show up to their encampment on the campus of Washington University, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in St. Louis, Mo. (AP)

U.S. Green Party's Jill Stein was detained Sunday at a pro-Palestinian rally at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, according to her spokesperson.

According to reports, Stein was among over 100 other people detained by the police during a raid on protest camps on the university campus.

Stein, the Green Party candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections, along with her campaign manager and deputy, was detained, her spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Washington University demonstrators were demanding their university cut investments in Boeing, which supplies Israel with "genocide" ammunition against Palestinians in Gaza.

"Stein's campaign supports the demands of the students and their peaceful demonstrations," the spokesperson said.

Video footage on social media showed armed police officers attempting to obstruct Stein with bicycles.

They also cracked down on demonstrations, forced the protestors to the ground, and handcuffed them from behind.

















