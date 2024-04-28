Israel supporter tries to provoke pro-Palestinian students at University of California

Pro-Palestinian students and activists demonstrate at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on April 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (AFP File Photo)

A pro-Israeli supporter hurled angry comments at University of California student protesters, who continued demonstrations in support of Palestine on Sunday.

The individual, carrying Israeli and U.S. flags, tried to awaken people at the Gaza Solidarity Camp on the campus in Los Angeles in the middle of the night, according to footage posted on social media.

The encampment has been set up by University of California students to oppose Israel's ongoing war against the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The Israel supporter reportedly approached the tents of pro-Palestinian supporters around 04.30 a.m. (2030GMT), shouted "Wake up, communists" and played some mocking audio on his mobile phone.

In a separate video on social media, a woman claiming to be an American-Jewish was seen calling the police, alleging that she was being "surrounded and not allowed to leave" by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Despite the woman's attempt to incite the protesters, they calmly told her that she was free to leave and no one was surrounding her.

