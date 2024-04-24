CHILEAN PRESIDENT CALLS ISRAELS ATTACKS IN GAZA BARBARISM

Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, calling them "barbarism."

Boric shared on X a photo of a baby, Sabreen, in an incubator, who lost her mother, father and a 4-year-old sister in an Israeli attack in Rafah on April 20.

"Let us never cease to be surprised and outraged by the barbarism being carried out by the Israeli government in Gaza," he said.

Noting that more than 34,000 people have been killed in Gaza, Boric called for a cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace, the president said that his country's ambassador, who was recalled from Israel, will not be sent back to Tel Aviv as long as the massacre in Gaza continues.

Boric said that the Palestinian people cannot be held responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

On Nov. 1, 2023, Boric recalled the country's ambassadors to Tel Aviv for consultations due to the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

















