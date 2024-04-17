U.S. to impose new sanctions on Iran 'in the coming days': White House

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

The U.S. will soon impose new sanctions on Iran following its recent attack on Israel, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

"In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Defense Ministry," Sullivan said in a statement.

Following Iran's "unprecedented" air attack against Israel, Sullivan said President Joe Biden is coordinating with U.S. allies and partners, including the G7, and with bipartisan leaders in Congress on a "comprehensive response."

The statement comes amid soaring tensions after Iran launched an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

"We anticipate that our allies and partners will soon be following with their own sanctions," Sullivan said, adding the U.S. continues to strengthen integration of air and missile defense and early warning systems across the Middle East to erode the effectiveness of Iran's missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

"These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors," he added.