Biden urges U.S. House to pass aid bill for Ukraine as he hosts Czech prime minister

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 15 April 2024. (EPA Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at the White House on Monday, highlighting Washington's unwavering support for Ukraine while urging the House of Representatives to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel.

"As the Czech Republic remembers, Russia won't stop at Ukraine," Biden said ahead of his meeting with Fiala at the Oval office.

He also called on the U.S. Congress to pass the supplemental funding for Ukraine.

"They have to do it now," he said.

Fiala said his country appreciates Biden's leadership in support of Ukraine, adding: "We are also doing our best to help Ukraine and to stop (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression."

The White House later said in a statement that Biden also welcomed the Czech Republic's decision earlier this year to purchase 24 U.S. F-35 fighter jets as part of a deal worth around $6.6 billion, marking the biggest single purchase for the Czech military.

"The leaders underscored their unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's brutal invasion. They also coordinated on challenges in the Middle East," the statement said.

It said the two also condemned Iran's retaliatory attacks against Israel and discussed "Israel's right to self-defense against the threats it faces in accordance with international law and efforts to expand humanitarian aid to Gaza."

"President Biden and Prime Minister Fiala also announced their countries' intent to sign a memorandum of understanding on countering foreign information manipulation that will help defend democratic institutions from foreign disinformation," it added.