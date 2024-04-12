U.S. warns Iran not to use consulate attack as 'pretext to escalate further in the region'

The White House warned Iran on Thursday not to use a deadly airstrike on its consulate in Syria as justification for further regional escalation.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated that Washington informed Iran that it "had no involvement in the strike" in Damascus."

"And we warn Iran not to use this attack as a pretext to escalate further in the region, or attack US facilities or personnel. I'm going to be super mindful not to speak beyond that. But we've been very clear," she told reporters.

She declined to say whether Iran had responded to the U.S. communication.

Israel is on high alert amid fears of a possible Iranian retaliation on Israeli targets amid public threats from Tehran that the April 1 airstrike "would not go unpunished."

At least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals, were killed in the attack.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Israel, however, has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

The escalation comes as Israel continues to wage a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack in early October by Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, and over 75,800 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.