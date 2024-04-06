Israeli settlers torch 4 Palestinian homes in eastern West Bank

Israeli settlers burned four Palestinian homes Friday in a Bedouin community in northern Jericho in the eastern occupied West Bank.

Hassan Malihat, general supervisor of the Al-Baydar Organisation for Defending Bedouin Rights, told Anadolu that the Israeli settlers attacked the Ras Al-Ain Bedouin community and torched the homes.

He warned of the implementation of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians from a settlers' war against the Palestinian Bedouin communities in the eastern West Bank, known as Al-Aghwar area that constitutes 30% of the total West Bank area.

Malihat stressed "the necessity to provide international protection for the Bedouins in the light of the ethnic cleansing against them."

Between Oct. 7, 2023, and March 30, 2024, Israeli measures and settlers' attacks lead to the expulsion of 25 Bedouin communities, comprising 220 families, from their areas, according to the official Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

Palestinian figures show 725,000 settlers live in 176 Jewish-only settlements and 186 outposts in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

