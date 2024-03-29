Biden administration approves $60M to rebuild Baltimore bridge

The sunsets on the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (AFP Photo)

The Biden Administration has approved $60 million in federal funding to rebuild the Baltimore bridge that collapsed in the state of Maryland after being struck by a Singapore-flagged cargo ship on Tuesday, according to media outlets.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday authorized the funding to begin emergency reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The entire cost of the project is expected to reach $2 billion.

"These funds serve as a down payment toward initial costs, and additional Emergency Relief program funding will be made available as work continues," the Transportation Department said in a statement.

The ship carrying nearly 4,700 containers struck the bridge early Tuesday morning leaving six people dead. The collapse of the structure brought traffic to a halt at one of the busiest ports in the U.S.

"No one will ever forget the shocking images of a container vessel striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse and the tragic loss of six people," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "The federal emergency funds we're releasing today will help Maryland begin urgent work, to be followed by further resources as recovery and rebuilding efforts progress."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard is currently being transported by a barge to help clear the ship channel of massive amounts of mangled metal and concrete from the collapse. The crane can lift up to 1,000 tons (987,104 kilograms) per load.

"This is not just about Maryland," said Moore. "This is about the nation's economy. The port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in America."

President Joe Biden had said the federal government will "move heaven and earth" to rebuild the bridge, which has been met by backlash from Republican lawmakers concerned about excessive government spending.

"The very thought of having the Federal Government pay for the Baltimore bridge is TOTALLY ABSURD!!" U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman told The Hill. "This exemplifies the old slogan 'ROBBING PETER TO PAY PAUL!!'"

The National Transportation Safety Board is in the initial stages of investigating the crash.